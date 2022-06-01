PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. 10,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

