PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

