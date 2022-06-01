PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Up 39.2% in May

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PLDT by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

PHI opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. PLDT has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.8117 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.