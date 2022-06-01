Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $4,734.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00488468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

