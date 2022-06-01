Pirate Chain Trading 4% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $123.29 million and $318,550.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00307501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00074150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004490 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,581,857 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

