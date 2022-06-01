Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.20.

PIPR opened at $131.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average of $147.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

