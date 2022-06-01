Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,617 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $23,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after buying an additional 305,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

