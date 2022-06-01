Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PME. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

