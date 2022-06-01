Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,394,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 4,208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

