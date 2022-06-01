Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,394,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 4,208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
