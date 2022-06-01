Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,898,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,709,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 704,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,187,000 after acquiring an additional 742,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

