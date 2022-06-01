Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.29. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 90 shares.

PHVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 55.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

