PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE ISD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 90,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,242. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the period.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

