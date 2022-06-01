PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
NYSE ISD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 90,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,242. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
