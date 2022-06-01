Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 1,893,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.3 days.
Separately, Pareto Securities cut Pexip Holding ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. Pexip Holding ASA has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.23.
Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.
