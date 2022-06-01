PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 196.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average is $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

