PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $252.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $252.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005290 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00125614 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

