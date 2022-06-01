Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

