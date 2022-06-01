Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

PEBK stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

