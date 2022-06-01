Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.35 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $164.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

