Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $51.11 Average PT from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

