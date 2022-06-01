PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $480,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,598,979.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $2,443,223. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

