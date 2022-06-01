PDT Partners LLC Sells 21,800 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,598,471 shares of company stock valued at $94,032,733 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZI stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

