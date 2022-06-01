PDT Partners LLC Sells 13,345 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE:WMS opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.28 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.