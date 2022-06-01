PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in MSCI by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,590,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $13,553,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

MSCI stock opened at $442.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

