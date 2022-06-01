PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

