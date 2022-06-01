PDT Partners LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

NYSE PNR opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.