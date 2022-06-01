PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up approximately 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 141,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NetApp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

