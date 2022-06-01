PDT Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $398.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.66. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

