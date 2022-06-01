PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2,169.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $689.78.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $506.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.77. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

