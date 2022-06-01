PDT Partners LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DASH opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $3,059,940.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,289 shares in the company, valued at $17,955,607.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

