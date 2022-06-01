PDT Partners LLC Acquires 18,118 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Bunge comprises 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bunge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,457 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,666 shares of company stock valued at $41,512,737. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

