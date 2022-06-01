PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

PDC Energy has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $19.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,421 shares of company stock worth $4,392,624. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

