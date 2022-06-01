PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Down 28.5%

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 28.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.08 ($0.08). Approximately 785,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 225,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.29. The stock has a market cap of £15.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76.

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

