Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 684.0% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,191,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 333,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 180,208 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PFDR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 4,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Pathfinder Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.