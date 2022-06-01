Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Partner Communications stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

