PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $381,292.00

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $20.25 million and approximately $381,292.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00220622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002783 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.36 or 0.01810000 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00339414 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004493 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

