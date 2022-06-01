Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,121. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $253.33 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.23.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

