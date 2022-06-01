Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.10 billion-$16.10 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.97.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
