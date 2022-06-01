Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 54,979 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.95% of Palo Alto Networks worth $519,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $559.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.96 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.