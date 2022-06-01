Pallapay Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Pallapay has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $102,037.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00488468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

