PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 14,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

