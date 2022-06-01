PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $27.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 2,041,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

