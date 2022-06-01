Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $35.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.67 million and the lowest is $34.70 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $162.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $165.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $241.70 million, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $250.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 379,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,576. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

