Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 5,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

