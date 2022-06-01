P2 Capital Partners LLC Sells 776,644 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,644 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises 5.2% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $66,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after buying an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

