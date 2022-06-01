P2 Capital Partners LLC Sells 215,000 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up 1.3% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Upland Software worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $247,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,705. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

