OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 483.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF remained flat at $$16.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 94,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

