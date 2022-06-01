OST Market Capitalization Tops $492,078.23 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, OST has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. OST has a market cap of $492,078.23 and approximately $20,829.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,211.64 or 1.00004149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

