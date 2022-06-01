Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. 7,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,629. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $133.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

