Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

OFIX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,061. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 57,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

