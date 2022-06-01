OriginTrail Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.85 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $119.51 million and $1.85 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,175.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001605 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,135,099 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

